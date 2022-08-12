Minorities enjoy their rights in Pakistan: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said minorities’ rights are being protected at every respective level and the committees of PUC and National Solidarity Council are jointly working in this regard in the country.

While addressing a seminar held here on Thursday under the aegis of ‘Center for Research and Dialogue’, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Ulema-Mashaykh played very important role for peace and order during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan for minorities cannot be usurped, adding that Paigham-e-Pakistan has become identity for stability of Pakistan.

Ashrafi said that Muslim community of Pakistan is protector of the rights of non-Muslim minorities living in the country. He said that no one in the country will be allowed to play with the rights of minorities, adding that neither a single case reported in Pakistan during the last two years relating misuse of Blasphemy Law.

He said law of Toheen-e-Mazhab and Toheen-e-Namoose-e-Risalat provide protection to every citizen in the country. He said that law and Constitution of Pakistan allows minorities to live their lives according to their religious rituals.

Ashrafi said that people having different faiths and sects live in Pakistan. “When we see India, minorities in India facing worst situation,” he said. He said that approximately 150 churches in India were burnt to ashes while more than 200 Christian leaders were killed. Lower caste Hindus have to face worst atrocities in India. Muslim mosques are being burnt in India and Sikh community also facing worst atrocities.

He said that world leadership should take notice on worst situation of minorities in India. “On the eve of Christmas, Christian community have to face lockdown in India,” he said. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also noted that not a single congregation and Majlis was allowed to be held in Indian Occupied Kashmir during Ashura. He said that on one side Israeli forces are targeting innocent children in Palestine while on the other side Kashmiris facing worst situation on part of India forces.

He said that Islamophobia is an international issue and leadership of all the religions have to address it. He also said that all the religions of the world give the message of affection, tolerance and forbearance. Hafiz Ashrafi said that misuse of Blasphemy Law in view of Toheen-e-Mazhab and Toheen-e-Namoose-e-Risalat has been contained.