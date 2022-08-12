NH&MP drive for use of helmet, back-view mirrors

Islamabad: Under the direction of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has begun enforcement over commuters riding motorbikes without helmet and back-view mirrors.

So far, over 25,000 motorbikes have been impounded across all the national highways. Con­curren­tly, National Highways and Motorway Police officers have conducted safety briefings and distributed helmets on select highways to enhance road safety awareness.

These initiatives are a part of NHMP's '#NoMore' campaign that has seen deployment of technological innovations and a strict enforcement regime. National Highways and Motorway Police remains committed to serving Pakistan through equal enforcement of the law and improving the safety of commuters on all national highways and motorways.