Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Chohan

LAHORE:Spokesperson for Chief Minister, Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, has said that minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, but they face severe discrimination in India.

He was speaking at an event organised by a private group of institutions and the Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs here Thursday, in connection with observance of the National Day of Minorities in the country. He said all Pakistanis should perform their duties for development and prosperity of the country without indulging in any prejudices of religion, race, and sects and keeping themselves above extremism. He said all Pakistanis have equal rights and they should pay respect to each other to form a welfare and peaceful society.

Chairman of the private group of institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said that people belonging to different religions live here and they all were equal Pakistanis and were given representation even in national flag.Minority MPA Mahindar Pall Singh told the audience that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, addressing the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, had made it clear in absolute terms that all Pakistanis would be equal citizens and they would be free to spend their lives according to their religious beliefs. The state would never exploit them and discriminate against them on the basis of religion, cast and creed, he added. Convener for Human Rights Jacqueline T said they were thankful to God that they were citizens of Pakistan.