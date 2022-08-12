PTI to make history in hockey stadium, says Yasmin

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a Women Wing meeting here on Thursday.

Nosheen Hamid, Rukhsana Naveed, Nadira Umar, Sadiqa Apa, Rubina Shaheen, Tanzeela Imran, Shabnam Jahangir, Rifat Saud, Dr Ambreen and a large number of women, including Shabnam Gul, Shahrabano and Nilufar Afzal participated.

During the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the strategy of the Women Wing regarding Imran Khan's participation in the Haqiqi Azadi Jalsa tomorrow (Saturday). Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid said that there would be a strong representation of women from all over Punjab in the Haqiqi Azadi Jalsa tomorrow.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will address the historic Haqiqi Azadi Jalsa. Imran Khan is happy for the people of Punjab, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is struggling for real freedom in the country. Imran Khan tried to make the institutions of Pakistan independent and neutral for the first time after coming to power. Imran Khan wants to free the Pakistani nation from the slavery of the imported government, she said. Pakistan was developing under the government of Imran Khan, she said adding the imported government robbed the right of the people by ending the government of Imran Khan.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that PTI would make history in the National Hockey Stadium as the whole nation will be with Imran Khan. “Together we will celebrate true freedom”, she said. She said that Imran Khan gave the Pakistani nation the awareness to live with the truth. There is no slave. The Muslims of the subcontinent sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of a free country. Certain families of Pakistan ruled the Pakistani nation but never thought of their betterment. Imran Khan is the last hope of the Pakistani nation, she concluded.