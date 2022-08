CITY PULSE

Betaali Prem Katha

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a play inspired by a tale from the ancient Sanskrit epic ‘Kathasaritsagara’, and follows the story of a boy who meets a creature with magical powers and a knack for telling stories. Titled ‘Betaali Prem Katha’, the play will run at 8pm from August 12 to August 21 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.

Emblems of Here, Then and Now

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Haniya Ali Athar and Amna Suheyl. Titled ‘Emblems of Here, Then and Now’, the show will run at the gallery until August 20. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.

Welcome to the Here-after

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Rehman, Quratulain Dar, Shanzey Mir and Sehrish Willayat. Titled ‘Welcome to the Here-after’, the show will run at the gallery until August 20. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.

Behind the Scenes

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Waseem, Kashaf Rathore, Muhammad Khubaib, Marium Mansoor, Ahsan Ahmed, Yusra Taqi, SM Raza, Nayab Noor, Umaimah Khan, Halah Khan, Ali Saad, Buland Iqbal and Shazma Arshad. Titled ‘Behind the Scenes’, the show will run at the gallery until August 18. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Home Ground

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Chudamani Clowes, Divya Sharma, Marium M Habib and Maryam H Hasnain. Titled ‘Home Ground’, the show will run at the gallery until August 30. Call 021-35856030 for more information.