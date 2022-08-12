MQM-P leaders voice concern over rising street crime

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) MNA Kishwer Zehra and Senator Khalida Ateeb have expressed grave concern over the rising street crimes in Karachi.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, Kishore said people were being looted by robbers in broad daylight at places where there were CCTV cameras installed. The level of street crimes had increased to such an extent that Assistant Commissioner East was looted in the city. “The rising street crimes in Karachi is a question mark on the performance of law enforcement agencies.”

She said criminals were freely roaming in the city. If people try to resist mugging bid, the snatchers kill them because nobody was there to protect the lives of the citizens. The people coming from other provinces had been found involved in various mugging incidents, but no mechanism had ever been prepared to resolve the issue.

Khalida said there had been a rise in mugging incidents in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Bahadurabad, Ferozabad, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal of District East. She claimed that police were rather interested in getting paid for doing nothing, and taking bribes in the name of “Chae Pani”.