Full-court reference cancelled on request of retiring SC judge

ISLAMABAD: The full-court reference scheduled today (Thursday) in honour of the outgoing judge Justice Sajjad Ali Shah has been cancelled on his request, stated a press release issued by the SC.

It further added the farewell dinner in honour of the judge has also been scaled down. The dinner will now be hosted in the Judges Colony instead of the apex court’s lawn or a ceremonial hall, the places where the dinner is generally hosted.

Traditionally, a full-court reference is organised to pay tribute to the services of a retiring judge of the apex court by the legal fraternity, including the CJP, attorney general, president Supreme Court Bar Association and vice chairman Pakistan Bar Council. It is also addressed by the outgoing judge.

During the event, the president SCBA and vice chairman PBC also highlight the problems faced by the legal fraternity and legal issues concerning the bar and the bench.