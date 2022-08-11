BMGF, UNAids delegates assure of full support to curb polio, AIDS

LAHORE: The delegations of Bill Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and UNAids called on Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan on Wednesday.
Country Head Michael Galway led the BMGF team while Country Director Ms Yuki Takemoto led the UNAids delegates. Special Secretary Development M Usman, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir and Director EPI were also present.
Ali Jan Khan apprised the delegates of BMGF about initiatives undertaken for polio eradication. He informed that polio counters set up in all DHQ, THQ hospitals and BHUs/RHCs are functioning round the clock across the province. Polio cases if reported and data available with the health department are being monitored. Michael Galway assured of his all-out cooperation to make Pakistan polio-free.
During meeting with UNAids delegates, Ali Jan said that all factors and data available regarding AIDS are being analysed. An MoU will soon be signed with UNAids for seeking technical assistance for conducting audit of Punjab Aids Control Programme.
Ms Yuki Takemoto also assured complete support to Secretary Health in AIDS eradication.
Later, while presiding over a meeting of procurement committee of BoD of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), Secretary Health directed PHIMC management to improve its annual procurement plan in accordance with suggestions of participants.
He said that Sehat Sahulat Programme would be made more effective and quality oriented in terms of medical health cover to citizens in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.
