Steps approved to facilitate engineering students

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa government has approved several measures to facilitate students in acquiring engineering education.

A meeting, chaired by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash, decided to reduce the ETEA registration test fee from Rs2,500 to Rs500 for admission to the public and private sector engineering universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It also declared that there would be no negative marking for the incorrect answers from 2022-23 onwards.

It was also decided to reduce the number of MCQs from 200 to 100. The duration of the test is two hours. The ETEA test would be held on August 21, 2022 across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the last date for online registration is August 15.

A summary of the meeting was also signed by the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa later on.