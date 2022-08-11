Hike in electricity tariff: JI to start protest from tomorrow

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami will start a nationwide protest movement from Friday (tomorrow) against the extraordinary increase in electricity tariff and the inclusion of various taxes in the bills.

JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem, while talking to media on Wednesday, said the protest rallies would be held in all big and small cities against the oppressive ruling elite enjoying luxurious lives at the expense of poor people. He said govt should collect only the actual price of electricity from the consumers. It is right time for people not to pay the 60% ransom included in the bills in the form of various taxes.

He said instead of targeting the poor, the ruling and privileged class brought back the looted wealth from foreign banks besides selling their assets to pay off the loans. He said JI ameer Sirajul Haq would lead a large rally in Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazar on Friday while other JI leaders will lead demonstrations in other cities.