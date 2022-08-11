Governor for joint efforts to deal with climate issue

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman while addressing an int’l virtual conference on the topic of environmental protection and social responsibility organised by Islamia University Bahawalpur on Wednesday has said that environmental changes are affecting the planet and joint efforts are needed to deal with this issue.

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Prof Dr Athar Mehboob, Chairman Punjab HEC Najaf Iqbal, Secretary HED Punjab participated in the virtual conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor said that climate change is a major challenge facing the entire world. He instructed to form a consortium regarding the environment in the universities. This consortium will give suggestions to the relevant govt departments regarding the preservation of the environment. He said there is a need to make people aware of various environment friendly measures including plantation. Along with govt institutions, everyone in the society has to play his role for environmental protection.