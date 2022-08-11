Dr Ruth Pfau paid tribute

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association Lahore President Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami paying rich tribute to the services rendered by late Dr Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau has said she set high examples of public service by elimination of Leprosy and Tuberculosis from the country. Dr Pfau served the ailing humanity without any discrimination, he added in a press statement issued here Wednesday on 5th death anniversary of great lady who devoted more than 55 years of her life in fighting leprosy in Pakistan. Described as the Mother Teresa of Pakistan Dr Ruth Pfau was a German doctor and nun. She came to Pakistan in 1960 and dedicated her whole life in service of humanity and died in Karachi on August 10, 2017 at the age of 87. Prof Nizami said due to her efforts Pakistan was declared Leprosy-free by WHO in 1996.