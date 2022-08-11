National songs contest

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organised a national songs competition among 55 students of Rawalpindi and Islamabad region in the light of Independence Day celebrations.

According to the AIOU, during the national songs, the audience kept waving Pakistani flags. Dr. Abdul Sattar, Dr. Mohammad Qasim and Dr. Asad Munir were the judges at the event. Four best participants were selected and the final round will be held at the end of August. Cash prizes of Rs7,000, Rs5,000 and Rs3,000 will be given respectively to the students who get first,

second and third positions in the competition.

Certificates of participation will be given to all the students who participated in the competition. The four participants selected for the national songs competition include Usman Malik, Mai­m­oona Mushtaq, Shahana Islam, and Ameer Haider.

Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed said that the main objective of the national songs competition was to awaken the spirit of patriotism in the young generation. He said that the children expressed their love for Pakistan through national songs and highlighted the spirit of love for the country and soil. He added that the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, had given instructions to celebrate August as Independence Month to explain the meaning of freedom to the new generation.