Thursday August 11, 2022
Australian captain Lanning takes indefinite break

By AFP
August 11, 2022

SYDNEY: Australian women’s cricket captain Meg Lanning on Wednesday said that she will take an indefinite break from the game to “spend time focusing on myself”.

The record-breaking 30-year-old made the announcement just days after leading her all-conquering team to Commonwealth Games gold.

