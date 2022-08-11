Failed agendas

This refers to the letter ‘Justice for the few’ (August 9, 2022) by Ifrah Shahbaz. Though the writer has rightly pointed out the faults in our judicial system, there are many other examples of the faults in our judicial system, apart from the ones given by the writer.

One of the key pre-poll agendas of the PTI was the provision of quick and unbiased justice for all but like so many other agendas, this could not be materialized.

Asim Nawab

Islamabad