The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) was established to improve the education sector in the province and to ensure that people in remote areas have access to quality education. The organization has failed to deliver quality education in remote areas. This is because it is unable to hire trained and competent teachers. The SEF offers meagre salaries – between Rs8,000 and Rs12,000 – and many highly qualified teachers do not apply for jobs at the SEF. Students in remote areas will remain deprived of quality education unless the organization takes steps to hire trained teachers.

The Sindh government, which runs the SEF, is responsible for allocating sufficient funds so that the organization can offer competent salary packages.

Ali Raza Jamali

Nawabshah