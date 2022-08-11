Drowned incomes

The monsoon season of Balochistan has destroyed property and agricultural fields. In several areas of the province, farmers’ livelihoods depend on selling of produce such as date palms, through which they afford basic necessities. Unfortunately, this monsoon season has led to wastage of dates, forcing farmers to sell them for a meagre amount.
These farmers live hand to mouth. Hence, the government of Balochistan should provide relief packages to them at least until the next harvesting season arrives.
Gulsameen Hassan
Turbat
