No intermediate exams today

The Board of Intermediate Education has postponed the exams scheduled for Thursday (today) as the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall.
According to a notification issued by the board, the Civics exam Part II and Sociology Part II for Arts (regular and private), statistics paper for Arts Part II (regular), Nursing for Home Economics, and Fine Arts Paper I for special candidates would not be taken on Thursday.
The decision had been taken in line with the rain forecast released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The papers would be held at the same exam centres and on August 22, the notification said. According to weather analysts, Karachi would receive heavy rain under the fourth monsoon spell from August 11 to 14.
An anti-terrorism court has extended till August 24 interim pre-arrest bail of Haleem Adil Sheikh, the opposition...
A man was killed during a clash on the Super Highway on Wednesday within the jurisdiction of the Sachal police...
In a first, the Sindh police’s Security Division used the latest drone jammer technology to protect the central...
A case that was earlier registered against political workers of nationalist parties, civil society activists and...
The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan , the federal and provincial...
People of Karachi once again suffered traffic jams and power cuts on Wednesday as medium and heavy rains lashed...
Comments