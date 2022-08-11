No intermediate exams today

The Board of Intermediate Education has postponed the exams scheduled for Thursday (today) as the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall.

According to a notification issued by the board, the Civics exam Part II and Sociology Part II for Arts (regular and private), statistics paper for Arts Part II (regular), Nursing for Home Economics, and Fine Arts Paper I for special candidates would not be taken on Thursday.

The decision had been taken in line with the rain forecast released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The papers would be held at the same exam centres and on August 22, the notification said. According to weather analysts, Karachi would receive heavy rain under the fourth monsoon spell from August 11 to 14.