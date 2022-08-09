LAHORE:The Lahore Overseas Chinese Association (LOCA) held a denunciation ceremony and strongly condemned the visit of the US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan at LOCA office here on Monday.

In condemnation, LOCA office-bearers jointly voiced that Speaker Pelosi's crazy move to visit Taiwan, China, is a serious violation of China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, serious damage to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and a threat to regional and world peace.

President of the Lahore Overseas Chinese Association Luo Jianxue pointed out at the denouncement that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Pelosi, disregarded China's solemn representations and firm opposition, and insisted on visiting Taiwan, China on August 2, seriously undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait. It is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiqués, and a serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations.

Vice-President of the Lahore Overseas Chinese Association Chi Riming pointed out at the denouncement meeting that our overseas Chinese living overseas and the people of the whole country have a consistent position on the Taiwan issue. , This crazy move seriously hurt the feelings of all Chinese sons and daughters in the world!

Deputy Secretary-General of the Lahore Overseas Chinese Association Ms Gao Sujing emphasized that Resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion people in the country and overseas Chinese. Overseas Chinese firmly support all countermeasures taken by China. We firmly oppose any conspiracy attempt to obstruct China's reunification and great national rejuvenation!

Director of the Lahore China-Pakistan Hospital Cai Guosen said the great cause of the reunification of the motherland is an irreversible historical inevitability, and it is the common aspiration and firm will of all Chinese sons and daughters.

LOCA official and general manager of BYTER CROP PROTECTION in Pakistan Zeng Qingqiang said Taiwan has been China's territory since ancient times, and it is an inalienable part of China's territory. Any conspiracy to split Taiwan will eventually be judged by history.

LOCA official and general manager of NJC Glaze in Lahore Wu Konghui said, oppose external forces interfering in China's internal affairs, and firmly support China to completely eliminate conspiracy forces opposed to reunification at home and abroad.

LOCA official and project director of Pakistan Airlink Communication Ltd Cao Yongjun said the Overseas Chinese are unswerving in their determination to defend China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will continue to unite overseas Chinese with practical actions to promote the complete reunification of the motherland at an early date.

An overseas Chinese of Hong Kong in Lahore Weng Yong said to achieve complete reunification of the motherland is the common wish of all the descendants of Yan Huang at home and abroad, and we are always ready to contribute to the great rejuvenation of the nation.

The guests who attended the denunciation ceremony also included Liu Xiaocheng, Li Jiao'e, He Yubing, Zhu Yuanming, and Yan Xiaoguang, directors of the Lahore Overseas Chinese Association.