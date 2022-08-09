IG reviews security

LAHORE:Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar visited the control room at the Central Police Office on Monday.

He reviewed the security of mourning processions and Majalis in all districts from the central control room. He said that the mobile phone service was partially stopped at sensitive areas in all districts. He said that the control room in the Central Police Office was active 24 hours a day to monitor the security of processions and Majalis of the 10th of Muharram, whereas the security arrangements of the processions and Majalis organised in all the districts of the province were being monitored moment by moment. He said that all processions and Majalis would be strictly adhered to the scheduled working hours and routes, while compliance with the Loud Speaker Act along with prohibition of broadcasting of offensive content must be ensured.

He directed the RPOs, DPOs to go out to the field themselves on Ashura Day to review Muharram security arrangements and traffic flow through alternative routes. He said that on Ashura day, ban on double riding across the province and implementation of Section 144 would be ensured in all cases.