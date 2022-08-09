Rs23 million set aside for CWG medallists

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced Rs23 million for the Pakistani athletes who won seven medals, including two gold, at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Lt Col (retd) Asif Zaman confirmed to 'The News' that according to clauses included in 2007 in Sports Policy, every gold medal winner of the Commonwealth Games will get richer by Rs5 million each. “Arshad Nadeem and Nooh Butt will get Rs5 million each, while three silvers medallists (wrestlers) will get Rs3 million each. The bronze medal winners will get Rs2 million each. In total, Rs23 million will be distributed among the medal winners,” he said.

'The News' has learnt that a special reception at the PM House is likely to be held when the athletes return to the country from the Islamic Games. “We hope that provincial governments will come up with big cash incentives for these athletes. They deserve all the support and cash incentives,” Asif said.