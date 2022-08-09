Firefighter in chief

At a PSX event on Friday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail informed a group of affluent stockbrokers, bankers, and investors that Pakistan was now moving on the right path. However, so far, all of the policies and choices made by the ruling coalition have amounted to putting out fires to save the IMF programme. The government has not actively addressed the fundamental structural inefficiencies in the economy.
We won’t be out of the woods until we decide to address imbalances like the deficient levels of both industrial and agricultural economic output, the unaffordable tax-to-GDP ratio of just over nine per cent, the lack of adequate economic documentation, wasteful public sector spending, ineffective SOEs and the exclusion of the vast majority of people from the financial system.
Muhammad Usama Shoaib
Rahim Yar Khan
Child marriage is one of the most harmful problems in our society. It has a negative effect on the lives of both boys...
Historically, Taiwan has been a part of China, while the US has long adhered to the ‘One China’ policy. So why has...
The dollar has sharply depreciated against the rupee in the past few days, a rare good sign for our economy. Experts...
Former federal minister Shireen Mazari’s criticism of US Ambassador Donald Blome’s visit to the Torkham border is...
Our judicial system has proved quite well where its priorities lie. It can open its gates at midnight to pass verdicts...
One has no reason to criticize Imran Khan for contesting nine different constituencies as this is not the first time...
Comments