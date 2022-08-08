‘Yazidiyat’ rules Pakistan: Imran

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.—PTI Facebook

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Sunday said the country was under the rule of ‘Yazidiyat’, as a cabal of crooks was in power.

In a tweet, the former premier asked if people would not come out against it, as Kufis did despite knowing Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) grandson was on the right path. “Rule by a cabal of crooks and their handlers brought to power through US regime change conspiracy. Will our people bow down before this conspiracy in fear or, as a nation, face up to the challenge? On August 13, our Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa, I will announce our plan to counter this fascism,” he said in a tweet.

“The people of Kufa did not come out to lend support to him (the Holy Prophet’s grandson) for fear of Yazid and let this greatest tragedy of Islam to happen. Every era has its own Yazid. Will our people also bow their head before the conspiracy out of fear or as a nation, we will face this tough challenge,” he said in a statement. The PTI chairman said he would announce in the ‘real independence public meeting’ the strategy on how to deal with fascism on August 13.