PO with Rs2m head money, others arrested with arms

MARDAN: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders including one having Rs2 million head money while several others were arrested with arms and drugs.

Eisa Khan, wanted by police in Mardan and Punjab in cases of kidnapping, terrorism and attempted murders, was arrested in Shaikh Maltoon area during a raid. the government had announced Rs2 million head money for his arrest.

Another wanted man and five others were arrested and over 3kg charas, one Kalashnikov, four pistols along with bullets were recovered from them. Two other accused, in an attempted murder, were arrested by the city police within a day of the crime and arms also recovered from them.