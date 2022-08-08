 
Monday August 08, 2022
Police recover five kg ‘Charas’

By Our Correspondent
August 08, 2022

SUKKUR: The Ghotki Police have recovered five kilogram ‘Charras’ from a motorcycle during a snap checking at Chandia Pump. The police recovered five kilogram ‘Charras’ from a biker Farooq Ahmed s/o Ashiq Bozdar during a snap checking at Chandia Pump, when he was trying to smuggle ‘Charras’ to Ghotki.

