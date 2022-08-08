Drama serial ‘Daraar’ will start on Geo TV from Aug 10

KARACHI: The drama serial ‘Daraar’ made under the banner of “Seventh Sky Entertainment” from Geo Television will start from Wednesday, August 10.
The story of the play is written by Misbah Nausheen, which is directed by Shehrazade Sheikh. The OST of the drama is mesmerising with M Mujtaba’s poetry, Sahir Ali Baga’s music and Nimra Mehar’s voice. Producers are Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. The main characters include Syed Gibran, Amar Khan, Momal Sheikh, Behrouz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Sabiha Hashmi, Semi Pasha, Hamza Tariq, Akbar Islam, Hira Sheikh, Umar Iqbal and Zara Abid. ‘Daraar’ will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 pm.
