Another spell

The Met department has predicted another rain spell in different parts of Sindh. A couple of weeks ago, heavy rains in the province wreaked havoc, resulting in large-scale destruction. Several neighbourhoods remained flooded for days. People were left helpless and had to rely on different social media groups for help. But those rains also showed the devastating effects of climatic changes. Besides Sindh, Balochistan got badly affected by rains.

If we are serious about protecting our future, we need to compel our government to construct high-quality infrastructure and proper drainage systems across the country. The NDMA and the PDMA should take steps to provide aid to the people of Sindh and Balochistan. We need to work together to overcome this crisis and be better prepared for the changing weather patterns.

Zainab Ali Ahmed

Turbat