Ridiculing martyrs shameful, horrible: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —APP

LAHORE: Condemnation of the social media campaign against the Pakistan Army’s martyrs continued on Sunday, while the Cybercrimes Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered an inquiry and constituted a committee to probe the negative campaign.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the social media campaign against the martyrs of the Pakistan Army was not only shameful but horrible also, and asked the nation to reflect on the issue.

On his official Twitter account, he wrote that the social media campaign belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying. He said that such incidents took place because of the holier-than-thou narrative brought forth in the name of politics.

“This is what self-righteous political narratives do: they poison the minds of the youth and weaponise hate speech. Which way we are headed,” he asked. The PM concluded that the moment called for a deep reflection.



Meanwhile, the Cybercrimes Wing of the FIA came into action on Sunday, registering an inquiry and forming a four-member committee to investigate the negative propaganda on the social media about the Pakistan Army helicopter crash.

According to sources, a joint investigation team was formed under the leadership of Additional DG Cybercrimes Muhammad Jafar, with three other members, including Director Operations Waqar Chohan, Additional Director Ayaz and Assistant Director Imran Haider. A helicopter of Pak Army went missing in Lasbela, Balochistan, during the relief operation in the flood-affected areas a few days back. After several hours of search, the wreckage of the helicopter was found in Musa Goth. After the helicopter crash, a negative campaign was launched on the social media, which had been strongly been condemned by the Pakistan Army.

Various political leaders have also been condemning the vilification campaign. Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) chief and former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain condemned the malicious campaign on Sunday, saying the propaganda against the army was unacceptable.

Sharing his thoughts, the PMLQ supremo said the Pak Army has always stood for the nation in all testing times. Army has played a great role in restoring law and order in the country, he added.

The PMLQ chief also said that the entire country mourns the loss of army officials’ lives in the Lasbela incident. The former premier also urged politicians to leave behind their political interests and support the army.

Separately, spokesperson for Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah Sunday strongly condemned the malicious campaign against the state institutions on the social media, and termed it baseless and fabricated.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the hate-mongers, who had launched a campaign on the social media against the security institutions, were pursuing the enemy agenda. She said national heroes were martyred in a helicopter crash whose sacrifices would never be forgotten and all people of Balochistan would stand with the Pakistan Army on this occasion of grief.

Conveying the message of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, she said Pakistan was facing great internal and external challenges, which needed to be addressed through national unity and harmony. She said the CM Balochistan was ready to become a bridge between all political parties of Pakistan for national consensus as it was the need of the hour to unite the whole nation on one platform.

Also, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Saleem Mandviwalla demanded a probe into the social media campaign against the Pakistan Army. He said that one political party continued its propaganda against the Pak Army, which was condemnable. He suggested that FIA open a probe into it and bring forth the facts behind the vilification campaign.