ISPR condemns social media campaign over chopper crash, deems it ‘regretful’

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday issued a statement regretting disrespectful campaign flooding social media after the ill-fated helicopter crash on August 1, in which six soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred.

The military’s media wing said that the campaign has caused “deep anguish and distress” among the families of the martyrs and those within the ranks of armed forces.

“While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time, certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media,” the statement read, adding that the campaign is “unacceptable and highly condemnable”.

On August 1, a military helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control while it was en route from Quetta to Karachi. The chopper went missing while conducting flood relief operations in Balochistan.



Following hours of search operation, the military’s media wing confirmed that the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All six officers and soldiers on board were martyred in the accident, which occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.