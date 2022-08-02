Wreckage of missing Pakistan Army helicopter found in Khuzdar: police

A representative image.

QUETTA: The wreckage of a missing Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter, that was on a flood relief operation in Balochistan, has been found near the Sakran area of Khuzdar, confirmed a senior police official on Tuesday (today).

Deputy Inspector-General Khuzdar Pervez Imrani said that the wreckage of the military chopper was found near the shrine of Sassi Punnu, around 8 kilometer away from Abbas Police Post.

The Lasbela police recovered the wreckage of the helicopter on the top of a mountain in Haji Moosa Goth, he said.

A day earlier, the military helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control while it was en route from Quetta to Karachi.

Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan," the military’s media wing had said.

According to the details, Major Syed was the pilot while Major Talha was the co-pilot of the helicopter. The Director-General of Coast Guards Brigadier Amjad, Engineer Brigadier Khalid, and Chief Naik Mudassir were also onboard the helicopter.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa received the latest information regarding the incident.

In the telephonic discussion, the COAS informed the prime minister about the ongoing search operations since last night.

The prime minister expressed his concern over the safety of Commander of 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and other six officials and jawans onboard the helicopter.

He termed Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali a thorough professional and an excellent person.

The prime minister said the entire nation was deeply saddened over the incident and prayed for the safe return of the brave sons of the soil.

He said the officers and jawans who provided assistance to the flood victims had emerged as an exemplary example of dedication and service.

The premier said serving the brothers, sisters and children in their hour of need was the real strength of the Pakistani nation.