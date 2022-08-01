Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) gets a briefing from Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz on their way to Quetta, on August 1, 2022. — PakPMO

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday arrived in the provincial capital — his second visit in three days — after torrential rains and flash floods killed more than 130 people in Balochistan.

The local administration and the armed forces are carrying out rescue activities in the province, but the flash floods have completely inundated large areas, hampering the relief operations.

The prime minister has visited Quetta to review relief activities in the flood-affected areas. On his way to the city, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz briefed him about the relief activities being carried out.

Following his arrival in Quetta, PM Shehbaz held a meeting with provincial officials and armed forces personnel, who briefed him about the latest situation and the efforts being made to overcome the crisis.

During the meeting with officials, including Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the prime minister directed them to ensure that the amount he announced for the families of the deceased people — Rs1 million — within 24 hours.

"The challenge is big, but we will tackle it together. We will not rest till the last home affected by rains and floods is restored," the prime minister said, directing authorities to spread the network of medical camps in the province.

The damage

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan, said that among the 136 deceased, 56 were men, 47 children, and 33 women, while 70 people have been injured.

The PDMA's report showed that the rains damaged 13,535 houses and completely destroyed 3,406 homes, and the heavy downpour also inflicted damage to 16 bridges and 640 kilometres of roads.

Over 20,000 cattle have been killed in the flash floods, eight dam embankments have been damaged, and crops on 198,000-acre land have been destroyed.

'Rescue takes time'

Earlier, in conversation with Geo News, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that storms also hit the United States, and the province is no exception, adding that "rescue operations take time".

The spokesperson said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited Balochistan and the provincial government is in contact with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the authorities seek to provide relief to the people.

In the coming months, Shah said the government will devise a long-term plan for dealing with rains. "We are rallying the non-government organisations (NGOs) and will not abandon the people."

She added that the rescue operations have been completed to a large extent, while relief operations are underway. The spokesperson claimed that till the rescue and relief operations are underway, government officials' salaries will be deposited to the relief fund.

Shah also said that the Karachi-Quetta road — which was heavily damaged due to the heavy rains — has finally been restored for traffic.