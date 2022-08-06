Hateful social media campaign: Martyrs’ families hurt, rank and file angry, says ISPR

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar. — APP/file

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Friday condemned a social media campaign on the tragic Pakistan Army helicopter crash, which left six military personnel martyred.



The helicopter went missing this week on Monday as it was en route from Quetta to Karachi. The personnel in the chopper were overseeing the flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.

“The regretful social media campaign after the unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1 has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and rank and file of the armed forces,” said the military’s media wing in a statement.

The statement further said: “While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time, certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on the social media, which is unacceptable and highly condemnable.”

ISPR chief Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar: “We have been distressed since the accident on August 1. The propaganda has caused immense pain, particularly to the families of the martyrs.” Emphasising that this should not happen, General Babar said that elements spreading negative propaganda and rumours should be rejected.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported President Dr Arif Alvi wanted to attend the funeral of the Balochistan helicopter crash martyrs, however, he was advised against doing so due to the “false and negative propaganda created by PTI trolls”. According to sources, the president had expressed his desire that as the supreme commander and head of state he wanted to attend the funeral of the martyrs, however, he was informed that PTI trolls have initiated a “toxic, false and negative propaganda about the martyrs” which has enraged the people. Therefore, President Alvi was advised that it would be better if he skipped the funeral of the martyrs to avoid any untoward incident. Adhering to the advice, the president did not attend the funeral prayers.

Six Pakistan Army personnel had embraced martyrdom in the helicopter crash in Balochistan. The wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. The helicopter crashed overnight due to bad weather.

Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, corps commander Balochistan, a major general, and one brigadier were among the dead. Officials said General Sarfraz and his team were supervising flood relief operations in Lasbela district, about 500 kilometers south of the provincial capital, Quetta, when their helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control.