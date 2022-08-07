SSUET to host hockey event under PM Youth Programme

KARACHI: Higher Education Commission's Director Sports Javed Ali Memon has said that Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) will host the hockey event of Prime Minister's Youth Programme-Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for Girls and Boys.

SSUET Director Sports Mubbashir Mukhtar will be the National Coordinator for this event.

In this connection, Javed recently chaired a meeting at SSUET with directors sports of different universities and Director Physical Education of Colleges. Hockey Olympian Hanif Khan and Convener Sports SSUET Qazi Nasar also attended the meeting.

Javed said that the purpose of Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is to promote national sports and to highlight the importance of sport in educational institutions.

The trials will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur from August 15.

Javed said that players from 15-25 years of age will be eligible to participate in the trials. There will be 25 different regions of the country where the trials will be conducted.

Registrar SSUET Sarfraz Ali thanked all the guests, especially Memon, on behalf of Chancellor Javed Anwar and assured him of full cooperation from the university.