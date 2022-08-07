Squeezing students

The education sector has become a commercialized business tool and desperate students are the customers. Some government universities have unconscionably increased tuition fees by 33 per cent. Publicly funded institutions abruptly increasing tuition fees by such a high rate is a clear cut case of profiteering. Due to this increase, a majority of students have become distressed.

Such acts will compel many students to discontinue their studies and prevent them from building good careers. Therefore, the people at the helm should reconsider their decision. The relevant authorities must pay attention to the students’ grievances and immediately revert the fees hike.

Nazir Ahmed

Thari Mirwah