Three human traffickers held

Islamabad: Suspects including fake travel agent involved in human trafficking arrested Action in Faizabad on the tip of FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, Islamabad.

A raid team was formed on the instructions of Additional Director Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, Islamabad Zubair Ahmed Sheikh based on secret information. The team successfully arrested travel agent Mohammad Jaber from Faizabad.

Several passports were also recovered from the possession of the agent. The agent extorted Rs12 lakh from the innocent citizen for a visa to Denmark. The agent was arrested and transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, Islamabad, where further investigation is ongoing after registering a case.

In another operation, FIA immigration staff posted at Islamabad Airport offloaded two passengers, Sohrab Khan and Adnan Ali Akbar who tried to fly abroad through fake travel documents.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Islamabad registered cases against the arrested the people engrossed in human smuggling. Director FIA Islamabad Zone Waqar Ahmed Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the team and said that the people involved in the heinous act of immigration fraud with innocent citizens, will be dealt according to the law.