Israeli attack on Gaza strip condemned

LAHORE : Tanzeem Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has strongly condemned the recent Israeli bombardment on Gaza strip killing dozens of Palestinians including women and children, calling it Israel’s barbarism and naked aggression.

In a statement on Saturday, he said Zionist army fired 150 rockets on Gaza without any provocation, killing at least 18 Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl and injuring 79 others, proving itself a global bully, which disregard all international laws and norms.

He lamented that the world community has been looking sideways to Israeli aggression for decades and said now a point has come where they do not even condemn Israeli aggression and war crimes.

He said America’s statement on this barbaric attack saying Israel has the right to defend itself is very shameful and actually a pat on the back on the illegitimate Zionist state, and shows US is supporting Israel to make a major attack on Gaza.

He warned that Muslim world should take notice of this situation that Israel is now completely free to commit any war crimes it likes against the helpless Palestinians.

Shujauddin lamented that Muslim countries normalising relations with Israel are actually becoming facilitators of Israel in Arabs’ genocide instead of helping their oppressed brothers in Islam.

He said such countries are suffering from the illusion that by flattering America and Israel, they will secure their rule and power. He warned all Muslims countries, especially the Arabs, should not forget that Israel is out to achieve the Zionists’ dream, the establishment of Greater Israel on Arab lands, and history will never forget such Muslim countries, which act as facilitators of Greater Israel.