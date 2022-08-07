PTI leader decries no boundary walls along drains of Karachi

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Sindh Assembly, criticised on Saturday the Sindh government for failing to build protective walls along drains in the city, stating that people had been dying after falling into drains during rains and the provincial government seemed to be awaiting more deaths.
In a statement, he said the construction of drains was no longer on the priority list of the provincial government and Karachi administration. He added that the incidence of accidents had increased because of broken roads and open manholes, and people of Karachi were dying on a daily basis because of these problems.
The storm drains of Karachi had become bloody drains, Zaman remarked.
He said the city administration and Sindh government were not concerned about the situation as they had not paid attention to resolve these issues.
