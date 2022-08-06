Gen Bajwa stresses enhanced capability in firepower and cyber

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited the newly-raised Army Cyber Command.The COAS also visited the Cyber Division and Army Center of Emerging Technologies, two of the main components of Army Cyber Command.

“Nature and character of warfare are changing. Firepower and cyber have emerged as the mainstay of future war and we need to enhance our capability and capacity in these domains. The newly- raised Cyber Command shall progressively be linked to tri-services level and will also form part of national cyber initiatives to have synergy at national level,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

Upon arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by the Commander Army Cyber Command Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas and other senior military officers were also present.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday received a phone call from President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His Highness conveyed deepest condolences over the tragic loss of precious lives in Lasbela helicopter crash.