Backing Raja for CEC slot: Ghani dares Imran to reveal identity of ‘neutrals’

KARACHI: Referring to the recent statement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan that he appointed the chief election commissioner on the recommendation of “neutrals”, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday demanded Imran to reveal the identity of those who proposed the name of Sikandar Sultan Raja for the slot of electoral watchdog chief.

Speaking at a press conference, the Sindh minister said that Imran Khan should worry about his own political career rather than thinking of conquering Sindh in general elections. Ghani said the verdict announced by the ECP in prohibited funding case proved that the PTI chairman was not just a liar but also a dishonest politician.

The ECP’s findings revealed up to 54 per cent of foreign donors gave funds to charitable cause but they were used for political purposes, said Ghani. He claimed the PTI government gave Arif Naqvi a favour in return of financial assistance by waiving off Rs28 billion dues K-Electric owed to Sui Southern Gas Company.

Ghani said the PTI chairman submitted a false declaration to the ECP denying receiving funds from any corporate entity; however, the ECP’s findings revealed that the PTI had received donations from 351 companies.

He demanded the disqualification of Imran Khan from contesting elections in the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict holding Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, former speaker and deputy speaker National Assembly responsible for violating the Constitution.

To a question, he said the next general elections would be held in November 2023. He rebuffed the rumours that the life of opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly was under threat and added that Haleem Adil Shaikh was himself involved in unlawful activities, including land grabbing.

Several local office-bearers and activists belonging to Sunni Tehreek, PTI, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement announced to join the PPP on the occasion. Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi President, said the political activists in Karachi belonging to different rival political parties would continue to join the People’s Party in future.