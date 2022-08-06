Polling on nine NA seats to be held on Sept 25

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Friday issued the schedule for by-elections to nine National Assembly seats that fell vacant after the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members and fixed Sept 25 for polling.

The ECP sought names from the PTI on the vacant reserved seats after two women members resigned. The nominations for the reserved women seats can be submitted from Aug 10 to 13.

In a related development, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has decided to run from all the nine NA constituencies himself, according to the PTI official Twitter account and this was also confirmed by senior party leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain afterwards. The special seats had fallen vacant after the resignations of PTI’s Shandana Gulzar from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that of Shireen Mazari were accepted.

As per schedule, the list of nominees will be released on Aug 14 and scrutiny will take place on Aug 17, appeals against the returning officer’s decision can be submitted by Aug 20 and a decision will be taken in the Appellate Tribunal on Aug 25. The revised list of candidates will be released on Aug 26, after which candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till Aug 27 while the final list of candidates will be released by Aug 29 and on the same day, election symbols will also be allotted.