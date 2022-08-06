Man killed by cousin over minor issue

LAHORE:A man was shot dead by his cousin in Bhatti Gate on Friday.

Reportedly, the cousins had conflicted with each other over a domestic dispute. On Friday, Fiyaz intercepted him and shot at him with a firearm after an exchange of harsh words. He received bullet injuries and died. Police said that they were investigating the matter. Man shot dead inside house: The unidentified men, who entered a house to ‘deliver’ a parcel, shot dead a man in the Data Darbar police limits on Friday.

Reportedly, the victim Ehsan was present inside his house when four unidentified came to his door. They told that they were here to deliver a parcel. As the suspects entered the house, they opened firing leaving the victim in a pool of blood. The victim died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

Four suspects arrested for abducting youth: Four suspects were arrested for abducting a youth from Shah Rukan-e-Alam near Niazi Ada in Shera Kot on Friday. Reportedly, a victim Usama had started raising noise on seeing a police party and the suspects identified as Rauf, Zubair, Qaisar and Hasnain fled from the scene. Police followed and arrested the suspects.

Woman injured: A woman was injured after a hut collapsed on Bedian Road on Friday. Reportedly, the victim, identified as Allah Rakhi Latif, 40, was inside the hut situated at Nadirabad when it fell on her. She received injuries. Nearby people called rescue teams that shifted her to a nearby hospital.

Torture on LGH doctors condemned: Expressing deep concern over the violence and torture on doctors in Lahore General Hospital, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has appealed to the higher authorities that such culprits, who committed violence and injured doctors, should be made an example by bringing them to book. He added that justice should be ensured as soon as possible so that in the future no one would have the courage to take the law into his hands.

Talking in the emergency meeting held here on Friday, Prof Al-freed said that doctors always try to save the lives of patients as “messiah” of the community without caring about their own fate so harassment of any employee or doctors of the hospital cannot be tolerated at any cost.

He has demanded the chief minister and IG Punjab that the number of employees in the Police Post of LGH, should be increased immediately so that any untoward incident can be dealt with properly round the clock.