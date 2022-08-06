Swabi floods: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to spend Rs1b to rehab infrastructure

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will spend Rs one billion for the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by recent floods in Swabi.

This was revealed at a meeting arranged here on Friday on development projects and public issues of Swabi with a special focus on the NA-18 constituency.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting, said a handout.

Former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Member of Provincial Assembly Rangez Ahmad and other senior officials were in attendance. The participants of the meeting were told that a summary of the funds for approval of the chief minister has been initiated by the relevant department for launching the rehabilitation work.

The participants reviewed the progress on various development projects, including the construction of the Utla small dam, rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by recent flash floods, etc. The meeting discussed various public issues of the constituency and directives were issued for their immediate resolution.

Mahmood Khan directed the relevant officials to expedite the process of summary so that required funds could be released in time for the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure. He directed the Swabi

deputy commissioner to prepare a case for the grant of tehsil status to Gadoon town and submit it to the Board of Revenue for processing.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on the construction of the Ulta small dam as it was a project of vital importance to address the drinking water issues.

He directed the Finance Department to provide the required funds to ensure the completion of the project.

The meeting was told that the 40,000 population of 13 villages would get the drinking water after the construction of the Utla dam. The chief minister directed the departments for necessary steps to provide the required piece of land for upgrading Bamkhel Sports Complex to Category-A.