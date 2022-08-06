Exhibition 2022 held at UET Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, showcased 41 projects during the Final Year Project Exhibition 2022 held here the other day. The graduating students presented their final year projects.

The exhibition was organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering under the supervision of Chairman Prof Dr Rizwan Gul.

Professor Sahar Noor, Dean, Faculty Mechanical Engineering, UET Peshawar was the chief guest on the occasion. He urged the faculty to foster relationships with industry and coordinate such industrial engagement activities on campus so that students not only develop professional skills, they also feel confidence to support and contribute to the growth of relevant industries. Earlier, he visited the projects and praised the efforts of the graduating students for their innovative ideas.

Prof Dr Rizwan Gul said, final year project is a regular feature of the department of mechanical engineering which provides an opportunity for the students to demonstrate their learning experience during their education.

He appreciated the local industry including Heavy Industries Taxila, FF Steels, Paraplegic Centre, Peshawar, Pakistan Engineering Council and other industries who took part in the exhibition.