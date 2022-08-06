NED entry test results show dismal standards of educational boards in Sindh

The admissions tests for the bachelor's degree programme at one of the country's top engineering universities, NED University of Engineering and Technology, has exposed the deplorable state of educational boards and low quality of education in public colleges of Sindh.



Examination boards in Sindh are awaiting the permanent appointment of controllers, secretaries, and chairmen, while education in public colleges is in a shambles. As a result, students who score well in the annual examinations administered by these boards perform poorly in the entry test examinations, such as one recently held by the NED University.

Only about 25 per cent of students from the interior of Sindh who had got A-1 or A grades in their intermediate exams cleared the entrance test of the NED University. To pass the entry test, a candidate must give correct answers to 50 per cent of the questions.

It is interesting to note that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also a graduate of the NED University.

Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail Jokhio, pro vice chancellor and head of the admissions committee of the varsity, told The News that the pass percentage for the Cambridge system students had been 90.67 per cent. Students from the Aga Khan examination board also did well in the NED entrance exam with an 81 per cent success rate.

Students of the federal board also showed good results, with a pass percentage of 78.44 per cent, compared to 63.5 per cent for the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, 25.6 per cent for the Hyderabad board, 24 per cent for the Sukkur board, and 23.11 per cent for the Nawabshah board.

According to Dr Jokhio, an entrance examination was administered for a total of 2,849 available positions in various engineering disciplines. A total of 8,364 applicants sat for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 55.3 per cent. He stated that unsuccessful applicants would be given a second chance, and a second test would be held on August 25 and 26, following which the final merit list would be released.

Speaking to Jang, NED University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarosh Lodi said the performance of provincial examination boards and public-sector colleges was quite dismal. He said the issue would not be resolved until the education system was overhauled.