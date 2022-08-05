1.2m tonnes of sugar stock available till next crushing season: PSMA

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) spokesman Thursday said the statistics of Federal Board of Revenue of July showed that there would be 1.2 million tonnes of excess sugar stock available at the start of next crushing season.
The spokesman said sugar mills had produced two million tonnes of surplus sugar at the end of last crushing season. In a statement, the spokesman said there was a 10 per cent increase expected in the next sugarcane crop. He said recent spell of widespread rains had also left a positive impact on the crop.
He added it was expected that in addition there would be 1.5 to 2 million tonnes of surplus sugar produced for the next season.He said if the government did not take timely decision of exporting the excess sugar then it would ill directly affect the farmers and the sugar mills.
