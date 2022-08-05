 
Friday August 05, 2022
Raising slogans against Shehbaz delegation: Six convicted of Masjid-e-Nabavi desecration

Three Pakistanis sentenced to jail for 10 years each and three Pakistanis sentenced to jail for 8 years each

By News Report
August 05, 2022
Picture collage of ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb (left) and Shahzain Bugti during a visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Madinah. — Screengrab from a video shared by Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter
MADINA: A Saudi court on Thursday convicted six Pakistanis over desecrating Masjid-e-Nabavi by raising slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

Six Pakistanis found guilty of blasphemy at Harm-e-Madina, the Saudi court said. According to media reports, three Pakistanis were sentenced to jail for 10 years each and three Pakistanis were sentenced to jail for 8 years each. Anas, Irshad and Muhammad Salim were sentenced to 10 years, while Khwaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal and Ghulam Muhammad were sentenced to 8 years.

The Madina court slapped 200,000 riyals fine on the six people and confiscated their mobile phones as they were found guilty of abusing Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and other ministers. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the ministers had gone to Medina on an official visit on the last day of Ramazan.

It may be noted that the Pakistanis who misbehaved with the Pakistani delegation in the Prophet’s Mosque were arrested by the Saudi authorities. A statement issued by the Madina Police spokesperson said, “The legal process has been completed with the arrest of these Pakistanis and the matter has been referred to the appropriate authorities.”

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti were abused by Pakistanis in the courtyard of Masjid-e-Nabavi. The convicts surrounded the Pakistani delegation and shouted slogans and also pulled the hair of Shahzain Bugti and pushed him while using obscene language against Marriyum Aurangzeb. Pakistan had demanded action against those involved in the ugly incident in Masjid-e-Nabavi.

Comments

    Muhammad saleem khan Allai commented 11 hours ago

    PTI supporters and leadership deserve this kind of penalty. They are anarchists and believe in putsch politics. I am happy to see that those who desecrated Holy places were punished. All the six persons including Shiekh Rashid's nephew are thugs

    15 0

      Abbas Shah commented 3 hours ago

      Nothing with respect to Holy Place, it's just no one allows any type of resistance in KSA

    Rambo commented 6 hours ago

    While the poor people have been arrested for just slogans... the corrupt mafia is roaming free. Is this justice?

    2 5