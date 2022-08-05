Sacrifices of police martyrs eulogised

Islamabad : Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Headquarters Awais Ahmed on the occasion of Police Martyr Day, paid rich tribute to the policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The Police Martyr Day was observed at Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday. Top police officers and Jawans participated in the ceremony.

DIG law & order Fareed Shah along with DIG Headquarters Awais Ahmed and DIG Safe City Romail Akram visited the martyrs’ monument and laid a wreath and offered fateha for the martyrs.

DIG Headquarters Awais Ahmed said that 57 policemen embraced martyrdom in the line of duty but did not bow to the anti-social elements. He added that as a nation we are indebted to our martyrs who added a golden chapter to history with their supreme sacrifices.

"Everyone is proud that Islamabad police have always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shaheeds," he added. He said every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the families of the martyrs.

On this occasion, DIG Law & Order Lt. (r) Farid Shah said that the purpose of gathering at this place today is to remember and pay tribute to the sacrifices of these martyrs and to remember their sacrifices, our fearless brave police officers who have sacrificed their lives for this country and nation. Having sacrificed their lives for the sake of them, they are separated from us forever, but those great people not only remain in our hearts but their names will always be written and remembered in golden letters, we are proud of them. That they achieved the highest rank of martyrdom for the sake of their country, because this position is not for everyone, Allah Almighty chooses His special servants for this sacrifice. They sacrificed their lives fighting anti-social elements, they will always remain in our hearts and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

DIG Headquarters further said that Islamabad Capital Police are extremely grateful to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who approved the martyrs' package for the martyrs of the Islamabad Police, the welfare of the families of the martyrs, and solving all their problems is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.

At the end of the ceremony, cheques and gifts were also distributed among the families of the martyrs. The families of the martyrs expressed thanked the Islamabad Capital Police for all possible support.

Meanwhile, ‘Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (martyrdom day of police) was observed here on Thursday at Police Lines, Rawalpindi, Irshad Shaheed Auditorium to pay tributes to all those police officers and jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The martyrs’ families attended the event as chief guests, while Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, officers of the armed forces, senior superintendent of police investigation, SSP Operations, City Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Divisional SPs, SP Headquarters and members of peace committees were also present. Senior officers of police, armed forces, and a police contingent presented salute to the martyrs and also laid floral wreaths at the memorial of the martyrs and offered ‘Fateha’.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary to Ministry of Communications Shahida Akhtar was the chief guest at National Highways and Motorway Police’s ‘Youm-e-Shuhada’ ceremony in Islamabad today. She was welcomed by Inspector General Khalid Mahmood before she addressed families of the martyred and distributed rewards to best performing officers of National Highways and Motorway Police.

In her address, the parliamentary secretary recognized the sacrifices of 45 martyred National Highways and Motorway Police officials including one lady officer who sacrificed their life in the line of duty. She also appreciated efforts taken by NHMP, especially the recent #NoMore campaign and reiterated her commitment to improving the welfare of NHMP officers through advocating for an increase in salaries improving the welfare of families of martyred officers.