Students awaiting free textbooks in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: More than 200,000 students of class 6 to 8 of the division are awaiting free textbooks and delay in the provision of books is affecting their study seriously.

Reportedly, after the announcement of the results of the annual examinations on May 31, the Education Department had announced summer vacations without providing the textbooks to the students on the same day and the students could not even get their holiday homework.

Now, after the opening of educational institutions, the new academic session has also started but students of government schools are yet to get books.The non-availability of textbooks left students idle during summer vacations and they could not engage themselves in summer vacations home work.

The parents of the students are very upset due to mysterious silence on the part of the authorities concerned. Talking to reporters, they said with the start of new academic year from August 1st, their kids were left with only 7 months for their final exam.

They urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter. When asked, officials of the Education Department said the books would reach Gujranwala after few days.