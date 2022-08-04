Trans community protests against termination of UN-funded project

KARACHI: A large number of transgender persons on Wednesday protested against the discontinuation of a UN-funded project related to provision of care and support to community members suffering from HIV/AIDs.

In this regard, they gathered in front of the Karachi Press Club carrying banners inscribed with slogans ‘Justice for Gender Interactive Alliance’ and ‘Transphobic behaviour not allowed’. The participants of the protests urged the United Nations Development Programme to revisit its decision as the project was halted last month, leaving over 1,500 affected transgender people in limbo.

Speaking to The News, GIA executive director Bindiya Rana said that the UNDP project was aimed at providing treatment, care and counselling to transgender community struggling with the disease. She added that the UNDP did not cite any reason for termination of the project.

Shahzadi Rao, a transgender rights activist, lamented the UNDP’s decision and maintained out of 1,500 plus registered HIV positive patients, 1,300 were getting treatment while 200 needed more counselling. She warned that the UNDP and the government would be responsible if the patients lost their lives for want of medicines.