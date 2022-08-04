No plan to roll back AJK’s financial, administrative authority: Kaira

MUZAFFARABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said there was no plan to roll back the financial and administrative authority of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through the 15th Constitutional Amendment.

Addressing a press conference at the Central Press Club, Qamar Zaman Kaira said: “In the presence of PPP, it is impossible to pass any such law that seeks to deprive the people of their rights. We are givers but not the ones who take back authority.” He said the powers to the provinces, Act of 1974, ministerial system of government and rights to the AJK were given by the PPP. “We cannot even think of enacting such a law that snatches rights from the people,” he added. He, however, maintained that a sub-committee has been established to submit a draft report regarding the proposed amendments, on which consultations would be held with the political leadership of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “And then the matter will go through the legislation process in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s own Legislative Assembly. Kashmir has a special status, which will be taken into consideration,” Kaira said.

Regarding the Kashmir Council, he said the council had no funds, as the employees of the council were getting salaries from the funds allocated in the federal budget.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, he said the government’s first and foremost priority was to take up the issue at the international level, adding that besides sensitising the global community, the awareness sessions would be organised at the university level to acquaint the new generation with the Kashmir issue. Concerted efforts were needed to sensitise the world on the amicable solution of the Kashmir issue, he added.

Voicing his concern over the flood situation in the country, he said like other parts of the country, incessant rains had wreaked havoc in the AJK. Meanwhile, during a briefing session held to take stock of the flood situation in AJK, Kaira said after reviewing the loss of lives and property caused by the monsoon rains in the AJK, measures will be taken on a priority basis for the rehabilitation and relief of the victims. He said the federal government and AJK government would jointly redress losses of the victims. “Rs1 million are being given as compensation to the families of those who died during the monsoon rains, whereas financial aid is also being provided to the injured,” he said.

Kaira also distributed relief checks amongst the families of those who had died during the recent rains. During the briefing, the secretary of state disaster management authority informed Kaira that 25 people had died and 16 were injured during the current spell of monsoon rains.

Besides causing damage to the human settlements, flash floods caused by the rains have inflicted massive damage to the livestock in the region, he said, adding: “227 houses and nine shops were destroyed, during which the cattle were also killed.”